Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has reiterated the government’s resolve to make Bengaluru’s roads safer and more commuter-friendly, stressing that road repairs and key infrastructure projects are being taken up on priority.

In the early hours of the night, Shivakumar toured several stretches of the city, examining pothole-filling drives and reviewing progress on the Ejipura flyover. Calling the visits a measure of “accountability on the ground,” he urged residents to report road-related problems so that they could be addressed without delay.

The Deputy CM also travelled to Bagaluru in Yelahanka to oversee civic works personally. He pointed to technology as an important ally in this effort, highlighting the role of the Fix My Street mobile application and coordination with Bengaluru Police in mapping problem areas quickly.

The BBMP’s Fix My Street app, introduced in 2017, enables citizens to upload complaints with geo-tagged images covering potholes, streetlight failures, garbage issues, and encroachments. These inputs are forwarded directly to ward-level engineers, with progress visible to users in real time—creating a transparent channel between the administration and residents.

"We are closely listening to the voices of people. Every complaint on potholes or damaged stretches is being treated as a priority," Shivakumar said, adding that citizen feedback was central to improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

He further underlined that the government’s approach goes beyond quick fixes, aiming to provide lasting solutions that will make the city’s mobility safer, faster, and more reliable.

