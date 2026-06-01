DK Shivakumar Delhi meeting: Karnataka Cabinet, Deputy CMs, and KPCC chief on Congress' agenda

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivkumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet berths and other political developments in the state.

Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting. Additionally, Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting.

Also Read: ‘Dedicated worker can also become Chief Minister’: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar

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Karnataka's new Cabinet

It is being speculated that Yateendra could get a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar.

Some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are expected to be inducted.

Citing sources, ANI reported that Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command.

Additionally, during the high-level talks in New Delhi, the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister(s) is also likely.

New KPCC President?

ANI further reported, citing a top source in the Congress, that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

This comes as the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM of the state; therefore, the party reportedly plans to bring a leader who can ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.

DK Shivakumar to take oath as CM

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday officially invited the former Deputy Chief Minister to form the new government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, saying that his decision was voluntary and made following the suggestion of the party high command.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the post, while senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar seconded the proposal. The resolution was passed unanimously.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Karnataka governor invites DK Shivakumar to form the next government; swearing-in on June 3