DK Shivakumar elected as new CLP leader unanimously as Siddaramaiah steps down from post

The leadership transition in Karnataka that had kept political observers guessing for over a year concluded smoothly on Saturday, with DK Shivakumar being unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha, paving the way for him to be sworn in as Chief Minister on the evening of 3 June.

In a moment laden with symbolism, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar's name, with senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara seconding the proposal. The CLP accepted the resolution without dissent.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, who announced the decision alongside Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, made no effort to conceal his relief at the clean handover. "Many people anticipated that this transition would create difficulties for the Congress party. There was speculation about a major power struggle. However, ours is a family," he said.

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He added that Shivakumar would proceed to Raj Bhavan to stake claim for the Chief Minister's post and would be sworn in with his team on the evening of 3 June. Asked about the oath ceremony date, Shivakumar himself was brief, "Third, third," he told reporters with a smile.

Attended the Karnataka CLP meeting, where Sh. @DKShivakumar ji has been elected as the new CLP Leader. He is a fierce fighter with a keen focus on development, public welfare and upliftment of the poor.



He succeeds a stalwart leader who delivered top notch governance, and we… pic.twitter.com/i5ZnRjPgl5 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 30, 2026

Also Read: DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 in simple ceremony

Venugopal was lavish in his praise of Siddaramaiah, who resigned on 28 May, saying his decision was voluntary and in keeping with the party high command's suggestion. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted the resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, asking Siddaramaiah to continue in a caretaker capacity until the transition was complete.

"He has demonstrated that the party and its decisions are larger than any individual," Venugopal said of the outgoing Chief Minister, adding that the resolution appreciating Siddaramaiah's three-year tenure was moved by none other than Shivakumar himself, a gesture the party was keen to highlight as evidence of unity rather than rivalry.

AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala echoed the message. "Unanimously, DK Shivakumar has been chosen as the next Chief Minister. The entire family is united. Congress is one, the family is one. Development of Karnataka, progress of Karnataka is the only goal," he said.

Venugopal credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi for steering the transition. He also expressed confidence about the road ahead. "Under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and with the support of Siddaramaiah, the Congress government will continue to serve the people of Karnataka. I am confident that Congress will return to power again in the 2028 Assembly elections," he said.

Deliberations on the composition of the new cabinet are still ongoing, with no decision yet taken on how many ministers will be sworn in alongside Shivakumar on 3 June.

Also Read: Patience, prison, and power: How DK Shivakumar waited out the storm to claim Karnataka crown

(With agencies' inputs)