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  • /Loan waivers & water diplomacy: Inside DK Shivakumar's emergency drought package for Kalaburagi

Loan waivers & water diplomacy: Inside DK Shivakumar's emergency drought package for Kalaburagi

Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar visited drought-stressed Kalaburagi to assess an acute 36% monsoon deficit, checking crop sowing failures and farmer loan waiver appeals.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Loan waivers & water diplomacy: Inside DK Shivakumar's emergency drought package for Kalaburagi
Image Credit: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar addresses a gathering. (IANS)

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