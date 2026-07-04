In a major administrative overhaul aimed at bridging the gap between citizens and the state, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the formation of the 'Praja Seva Department.' The newly minted nodal agency is designed to streamline public grievance redressal, ensuring faster, time-bound, and more accountable solutions to citizens' everyday problems.
"We are forming a new department called the Praja Seva Department that will look into all public grievances," CM Shivakumar stated, underscoring the government's commitment to making the state administration highly responsive to the public.
Unlike traditional grievance desks that often operate in departmental silos, the Praja Seva Department will act as a permanent, centralized institutional framework. The department is set to be headed by a dedicated Minister, backed by senior IAS officers to ensure bureaucratic weight and swift execution.
To maintain ground-level accountability, district-in-charge ministers will conduct mandatory, regular review meetings. These reviews will bring local legislators and citizens together to audit pending issues directly.
For years, residents across Karnataka have complained of bureaucratic red tape and agonizing delays regarding essential civic services. The new department aims to target these specific friction points, including:
Government officials noted that the primary objective of the Praja Seva Department is to transform the system from merely issuing "complaint acknowledgments" into delivering tangible, verifiable action.
The new department will not replace but rather supercharge Karnataka’s existing Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS). By introducing advanced, technology-enabled dashboards, senior officials and ministers will be able to track the exact lifecycle of a complaint from submission to final resolution. Furthermore, a built-in citizen feedback loop will be integrated into the system to measure public satisfaction and fine-tune administrative processes in real-time.
The initiative heavily reflects Chief Minister Shivakumar’s trademark hands-on governance style. By institutionalizing public service delivery, the administration aims to establish a permanent mechanism that operates efficiently independent of individual political interventions.
Political observers view the move as a strategic effort by the Congress government to reinforce its image as a proactive, people-centric administration. If executed successfully, Karnataka’s Praja Seva model could set a new benchmark for public grievance infrastructure across other Indian states.
The state government is expected to roll out comprehensive operational guidelines and structural details for the department shortly.
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