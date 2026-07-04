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  • /Karnataka ministers ordered to hit the fields twice a month for grassroot grievance resolution | Here's why

Karnataka ministers ordered to hit the fields twice a month for grassroot grievance resolution | Here's why

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has announced the 'Praja Seva Department', a high-powered nodal agency designed to provide time-bound, tech-tracked resolutions for public grievances.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Karnataka ministers ordered to hit the fields twice a month for grassroot grievance resolution | Here's why
Image Credit: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses during the Press Day celebration. (IANS)

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