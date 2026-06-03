DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM; G Parmeshwara becomes deputy CM

In a major breakthrough for the formation of the Karnataka government, DK Shivakumar took the oath as the the 34th Chief Minister of the state, with G Parmeshwara sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot facilitated the oath of office of the Chief Minister to DK Shivakumar after the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28.

Along with DK Shivakumar, 13 ministers will be inducted, including:

KH Muniyappa

KJ George

MB Patil

Ramalinga Reddy

Sathish Jarakiholi

Krishna Byregowda

Priyank Kharge

UT Khader

Eshwar Khandre

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Byrathi Suresh

Sharan Prakash Patil

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The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary (organizational) KC Venugopal, Karnataka official-incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi along with other senior leaders.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by Congress Chief Minsiters from Kerala CM V. D. Satheesan, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.



(Pic Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/BMF3F3EOeB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026



Ahead of the swearing-in, Shivakumar met religious leaders and seers who had gathered for the occasion and sought their blessings. He also touched the feet of his mother to seek her blessings before proceeding to the venue.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier confirmed the appointments on X, stating that both Shivakumar and Parameshwara met him and expressed gratitude ahead of the government formation.The ceremony marks a significant political transition in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following internal consultations within the Congress party.

Also Read: ‘Dedicated worker can also become Chief Minister’: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar

Karnataka leadership row

The leadership transition comes after months of intense internal power tussle within the Karnataka Congress between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Following the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, an understanding was reportedly reached that Siddaramaiah would serve as Chief Minister for the first half of the term (around 2.5 years), after which power would be transferred to Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah, who became the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister, had been under pressure from the party high command to step down. He formally resigned on May 28/29, 2026, paving the way for the change. The Congress high command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, played a key role in facilitating the smooth transition to avoid any open rift.

This crucial political transition in Karnataka is aimed at strengthening the Congress organisation and countering anti-incumbency ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, ending months of rifts and power struggle.





