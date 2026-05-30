DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 in simple ceremony

The long-running question over Karnataka's chief ministership has finally been answered. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee announced on Saturday that KPCC President DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as the state's next Chief Minister on 3 June at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan, and in a deliberate break from political tradition, the party has asked supporters to stay home.

The announcement came ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled for 4 PM on Saturday. KPCC Working President and Rajya Sabha member GC Chandrashekar addressed an emergency press conference at the party office to confirm the decision, describing the ceremony as one that should "reflect the party's commitment to public service" rather than serve as a show of political muscle.

Shivakumar's supporters had reportedly planned to arrange nearly 1,000 buses to bring people to Bengaluru for the event. The party has firmly put a stop to that. Since 3 June falls on a working day, Chandrashekar said large-scale mobilisation would cause unnecessary disruption to the city's residents.

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"The ceremony should not be pompous. It should be a simple event. Therefore, we have instructed party workers and supporters not to organise large gatherings," he said, adding that no passes would be issued to party workers for the function.

Instead of travelling to Bengaluru, supporters were asked to wait. Chandrashekar said Shivakumar would tour district headquarters across Karnataka after assuming office to meet party workers and the public in their own areas. "Since he will be coming to your districts, there is no need to travel to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

The party also confirmed that Shivakumar himself had agreed to the low-key format without hesitation. Chandrashekar said the objective was for the event to become "a model swearing-in ceremony" that earns public appreciation.

On the new cabinet's composition, Chandrashekar said no decisions had yet been taken on how many ministers would be sworn in alongside Shivakumar. He said those discussions would follow once Shivakumar is formally elected as Congress Legislature Party leader and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hands over charge.

The transition ended over three years of Siddaramaiah's leadership, during which the Congress government introduced several welfare guarantee schemes that the party says have been widely popular. Chandrashekar said the party's clear expectation is that Shivakumar will carry those initiatives forward.

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(With IANS inputs)