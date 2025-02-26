DK Shivakumar To Visit Delhi To Seek Extension As Karnataka Congress President? Dy CM Says...

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming that his visit to Delhi was to seek an extension for his term as the Congress state president. Refuting the allegations, Shivakumar asserted that these reports were "planted". He also pointed out that similar stories had been doing rounds regarding his trip to Coimbatore to attend the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. “... This is all bogus. All planted stories. There are lots of planted stories on various issues,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

The Deputy CM was replying to a query that he put forth a demand before the Congress high command that he should be allowed to continue as the party state president. Shivakumar also pointed out that similar rumors had circulated regarding his participation in the Mahashivaratri celebrations, with some suggesting that he was aligning himself with the BJP.

“For example, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation came and invited me (for Shivaratri celebrations in Coimbatore). He is from Mysuru. He is a great man and I admire his knowledge and stature but there are many who criticise him." He explained further that Sadhguru came all the way from Tamil Nadu and waited for him.

“Last time my daughter had gone there. This time he (Sadhguru) has invited me. Now I am going there. There were some social media posts saying that I am getting closer to the BJP though I haven't met Amit Shah yet,” Shivakumar said. Asked about his visit to party headquarters in Delhi, he replied, “Whenever I go to Delhi, I visit the party office which is like our temple. Whenever I go there whether I meet anyone there or not, I go to our party office, pray there and come back.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Congress, Shivakumar said, “It is the place which gave me this chair (party state president and DCM of the state). Should I go to the BJP office? You want me to go to Keshav Kripa (RSS headquarters)?” Speculations are rife in the power corridors of Karnataka that Shivakumar may replace CM Siddaramaiah towards the end of 2025.