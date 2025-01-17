DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah Face-Off Once Again In Karnataka: Amid Power Tussle, Will Congress Change CM?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently visited Delhi along with his cabinet colleagues K J George, M C Sudhakar, Bhairathi Suresh and political secretary Govindaraju, Legal Advisor Ponnanna and Legislator Ashok Pathan. The visit came amid the leadership change buzz as state Congress leaders kept adding fuel to the fire with their remarks. Siddaramaiah's visit also came days after his 'sacrifice' remark during a crucial meeting chaired by General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at Bharat Jodo Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the two-and-a-half-year term as the CM in November this year. Sources stated that Shivakumar has begun staking his claim for the post of CM. Miffed with this development, CM Siddaramaiah's camp has started demanding the replacement of Shivakumar as the state party president.

What Is The Buzz About?

Karnataka Congress has remained divided into two factions - one led by DK Shivakumar and another by Siddaramaiah. While there have been calls to replace DK as state Congress president as he is a minister in the government as well, those supporting him have been demanding to make him the Chief Minister, as per a purported ‘seat-sharing’ formula agreed during the government formation. As per the formula, Siddaramaiah and DK were to share the CM post for 2.5 years each. However, there has never been any official confirmation.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah are actively working to consolidate his faction in an effort to ensure he serves his full term, while Shivakumar's allies continue to stir unrest. According to sources, Siddaramaiah recently confronted Shivakumar directly, firmly rejecting any possibility of a leadership change. Additionally, Siddaramaiah's faction has intensified calls for Shivakumar to resign as PCC chief, arguing that he holds a ministerial position as well.

Does DK Stand A Chance As CM?

Shivakumar’s supporters comprise a segment of influential Vokkaliga and Lingayat MLAs, along with a few ministers and legislators from the North Karnataka region. Reports from the latter half of 2024 suggest that the Deputy Chief Minister had been working to strengthen his support base among MLAs. However, Shivakumar’s bargaining position has been undermined by the Congress party’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite securing nine out of 28 seats—an improvement of eight from 2019—the party failed to gain traction in the Vokkaliga-dominated areas of South Karnataka, including Shivakumar’s own stronghold. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah not only commands patronage from the Congress high command but also from a majority of the MLAs, sufficient enough for him to complete his term. BJP claims that despite the purported understanding over power sharing, Siddaramaiah wants to continue as CM.

Never Pursued Any Position: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that he never pursued any position. “I have never chased any position. These positions are not sought; they are offered. Positions are granted based on leadership skills and organisational capacities within our party....The party will address these issues, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, is well aware of the situation,” he added.

Surjewala Downplays Rumours

Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has ruled out any change in the state party's leadership. This means, while D.K. Shivakuma will continue as the Dy CM along with the state Congress chief, Siddaramaiah will remain at the helm of the government. Surjewala also said there was no infighting in the state unit.

While both factions continue to woo MLAs to garner support, the Congress high command will hold the key in this power tussle. (With agency inputs)