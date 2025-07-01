Karntaka Congress Row: Amid the fresh rift over the Karnataka Chief Minister post, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has made a big statement, signalling a halt in his bid for the top post. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar urged MLAs not to speak on the issue while saying that his duty is to work for the party to make it strong. Shivakumar also said that his focus remains on the local body elections and the 2028 assembly elections.

DK Shivakumar's remark came shortly after Congress troubleshooter Randeep Surjewala's visit to pacify the situation. While Surjewala said the party had no plan to replace Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, DK signalled a climbdown, routing for the party.

"My duty is to give more strength to the discipline of the party. We have to concentrate on the local body elections and the 2028 assembly elections...There are no groups in the Congress party, we are united...I don't want any MLAs to speak, the party high command will definitely take action against those who are speaking a lot. I don't want anyone to support or shout at me, we will discuss and sort out the problems," said Shivakumar.

The Deputy Shivakumar also ruled out a change of leadership in Karnataka, saying no discussions took place over the matter.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister HK Patil asserted that AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala's visit is not 'connected' with the 'change of leadership. "Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has made it candidly clear that this exercise has nothing to do with a change of leadership. Randeep Singh Surjewala has made it very clear that this is to discuss the constituencies, the party organisation, and so many other things to be discussed with them. Nothing is connected with the change of leadership..." he said.

The minister's remarks came amid speculations of a change in the state Congress unit. The leadership battle has plagued the Karnataka Congress since the 2023 assembly election win, with both - Siddaramaiah and DKS claiming the top post.