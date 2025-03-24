Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has caused a storm in the Lok Sabha with the ruling BJP demanding a clarification from the Congress. The Lok Sabha faced uproar and adjournments over the issues with the Congress and the BJP accusing each other. A similar ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha too as the BJP tried to push the opposition on the backfoot.

What DK Shivakumar Said?

DK Shivakumar's remark came after the Karnataka Congress government approved a four per cent reservation in government contracts for minorities including Muslims. The BJP has strongly opposed the move calling it constitutional. Recently, reacting to a question of Constitution doesn't allow reservation based on religion during a media event, Shivakumar said, "Yes, I agree. Let's see what comes out of this. We have started something (reservation for minorities in government contracts). I know that everyone will go to the court. Let's wait for some good day. Good day will come. Part of the changes are there. Constituion will changed, chair (power) will be changing. There are judgements that alter the constitution also."

Watch DK Shivakumar's Remark Video Here

His remarks about changes in the constitution have sparked a political storm with the BJP pouncing on the opportunity to corner Congress. However, after the political storm, DK Shivakumar categorically denied making any such statement.

In a post on X, Shivakumar categorically rejected the charge and said the BJP's leaders and ministers, both in Karnataka and at the Centre, have been resorting to "brazen and blatant" lies to malign the Congress and him "by falsely attributing statements" to him.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister said he has never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also accused the BJP of misquoting him and spreading fake news. "I am a sensible, senior politician, more so than Mr Nadda. I have been in the Assembly for the last 36 years. I have basic common sense. I casually said there would be changes after various judgements. As per the quota for backward classes, reservation has been given. I never said we are going to change the Constitution," he said.

"Whatever they are quoting is wrong. They are miscarrying it. We are a national party--it is our party that brought the Constitution to this country," he emphasised.

BJP Vs Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Monday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar over his reported remarks about 'changing' the Constitution. Kesavan accused the Congress of being 'communal' and undermining the guarantees provided to backward-class communities. In a self-made video, Kesavan asserted that the real 'threat' to the Constitution comes from Congress.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an explanation from the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding the Congress' position on reservation for Muslims, whereas the Congress chief said that nobody can change the Constitution.

"It is not our intention to disrupt this zero hour why I am standing here because an extremely sensitive matter come to our notice. One of the very responsible leaders of the Congress party, who is holding a constitutional post. They have made a statement that they are going to change the Constitution to provide reservations in contract to the Muslim community. We cannot take this statement lightly. It is an extremely serious matter we cannot tolerate, and this an assault on the Constitution of India. I want a clear-cut reply from the Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) who is sitting in the House. He should make his position and tell the House as well as the people of India why the Congress party want to change the Constitution to provide reservations to Muslims," Rijiju said.

Replying to Kiren Rijiju, LoP and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party took up the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country to protect the Constitution. "Nobody can change the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Nobody can finish the reservation. To protect it, we did the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. They (points at NDA MPs) break India," Kharge said.