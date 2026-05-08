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NewsIndiaDMK-AIADMK alliance sparks buzz amid TVK and Vijay's majority mark suspense
TVK VIJAY

DMK-AIADMK alliance sparks buzz amid TVK and Vijay's majority mark suspense

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: Although Vijay's TVK won 108 seats, it fell short of the majority mark and thus requires the support of other leaders and parties to form a government in the state. As the stalemate continues, the other parties, including CPI(M), DMK, and AIADMK, have become the focal point.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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DMK-AIADMK alliance sparks buzz amid TVK and Vijay's majority mark suspense Photos Credit: IANS

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay made a strong impact in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections; however, currently, uncertainty over government formation continues.

Vijay got a mandate of 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2026, and this changed all equations in the state as the parties look to form new alliances.

After Congress decided to support TVK with its five seats, other DMK alliance partners are also looking to follow the same path.

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Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs during the second round of discussions held in Chennai on Thursday.

Smaller parties in focus 

As the stalemate continues, the smaller parties have become the focal point in a state.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) both are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss the situation. However, both parties have two MLAs each. 

VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) is also to convene a meeting of its high-level committee on Friday evening; VCK, formally part of the DMK alliance, won two seats in the state assembly elections, as reported by ANI.

If all three parties, along with Congress, support Vijay, then the TVK can cross the majority mark.

Party tally in Tamil Nadu 

Party - Seats 

TVK - 108

DMK - 59

AIADMK - 47 

Congress - 5

PMK - 5

IUML - 2

CPI - 2

VCK - 2

CPI(M) - 2 

BJP - 1

DMDK - 1 

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam - 1

Total - 234 

Although TVK won 108 seats, it fell short of the majority mark and thus requires the support of other leaders and parties to form a government in the state. 

Also Read: Vijay's supporter, Congress, holds protest against Guv outside Lok Bhavan; seeks nod for TVK to form govt

DMK-AIADMK alliance on cards? 

DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday held discussions with CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam, CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandian, and VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan at his residence on Cenotaph Road in Chennai.

Citing sources, IANS reported that Stalin discussed the possibility of the DMK extending support to the AIADMK to facilitate the formation of a government and prevent prolonged political instability in the state.

According to IANS sources, the CPI(M) and CPI leaders informed Stalin that their respective state committees would deliberate on the issue during meetings scheduled for Friday before arriving at a final decision.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan is learnt to have indicated that his party would broadly follow the position adopted by the two Communist parties.

Meanwhile, the DMK Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Thursday evening is expected to pass a resolution authorising Stalin to take an appropriate decision on any request from the AIADMK seeking support for government formation.

IANS' sources within the DMK indicated that the party leadership is inclined to extend outside support to an AIADMK-led government rather than formally joining the administration.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: Beyond Modi & Shah, silent operators behind BJP’s Bengal triumph: From Sunil Bansal, Rajendra Rathore to Biplab Deb

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