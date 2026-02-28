DMK Congress seat-sharing talks gather pace amid TVK speculation

DMK and the Congress are set to begin formal seat-sharing discussions on Saturday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April-May.

The first round of talks will take place at 10:30 am at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selva Perunthagai confirmed that the party will be represented by a four-member delegation, consisting of himself, AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, co-in-charge Nivedith Alva, and Congress Legislature Party leader Rajesh Kumar.

The DMK side will be led by party treasurer TR Baalu, and will include a seven-member panel formed by Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin. These talks come amid heightened political speculation that if talks with the DMK fail to yield a good deal, the Congress may explore other options, including informally approaching actor Vijay's Tamilga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

This development follows last week's meeting between Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Chief Minister Stalin, in which the Congress outlined its expectations within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Sources indicate that the Congress is demanding more than 35 assembly seats as well as two Rajya Sabha seats.

However, earlier informal talks between Girish Chodankar and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi reportedly stalled due to disagreements over seat sharing.

According to insiders, the DMK has so far proposed approximately 25 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, and is likely to increase this offer to a maximum of 27 or 28 seats.

A senior leader familiar with the negotiations said, "We will have to include many allies and new partners. Meeting a demand for more than 35 seats will be difficult."

The Congress has reportedly dropped its previous demand for a government share, but is insisting on a larger share of seats.

The party has also demanded increased representation in local bodies, municipal corporations, temple boards, and welfare boards.

DMK leaders have indicated that these demands may be considered at an appropriate time. With formal talks underway, both sides are expected to work towards maintaining their long-standing alliance while managing internal pressures and alliance calculations ahead of crucial elections.

(With IANS inputs)