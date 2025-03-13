DMK Defends Use Of ‘Ru’ Symbol In Budget, Calls It A Protest Against Centre

The DMK has defended the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to replace the Rupee symbol with the Tamil ‘Ru’ symbol in the state Budget, calling it a protest against the Centre’s policies.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the move was aimed at expressing the state’s opposition to the Union government.

“The usage of ‘Ru’ is to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the government,” he told ANI.

He further alleged that people across the country were aware of the BJP-led government’s agenda. “The people of the state are aware of what the BJP is trying to do here. Everybody across the country is aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said the Centre must work with all states, warning that such actions were a response to the government’s failures.

“It is the duty of the Indian Government to take along all the states. So if they fail in discharging their duties properly, all such kinds of things will happen. This is a warning to the Central Government. They should think about all these things,” Khandre told ANI.

However, the Tamil Nadu BJP slammed the move, with party Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy calling it “childish, foolish, and nonsense.”

Thirupathy also pointed out that the Rupee note was originally designed by a Tamil DMK MLA and had been praised by former CM M Karunanidhi.

“The Rupee note was designed by a Tamilian who was a DMK MLA, and it was praised and well honoured by late M Karunanidhi. Now, his son suddenly comes and says they will not accept it,” he said.