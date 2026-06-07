DMK out, CPI(M) furious, JMM patched up: INDIA Bloc's unity problem has a Congress-shaped hole

The INDIA bloc is grappling with fresh internal tensions ahead of its crucial meeting on June 8, even as the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have resolved a dispute over seat-sharing for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand. After days of discussions, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed to allot one of the state's two Rajya Sabha seats to the Congress. The understanding was reached after Congress observers Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma met Soren on Sunday morning, following another round of talks held on Saturday.

Sources said Soren expressed displeasure over the Congress announcing its Rajya Sabha candidate without consulting its alliance partner. Congress leaders, however, cited coalition commitments during the discussions, eventually paving the way for an agreement. Soren has also invited all INDIA bloc MLAs for a dinner meeting on Sunday evening.

The Congress has fielded Pranav Jha for the Rajya Sabha election, while the JMM has nominated former minister Baijnath Ram. A candidate requires the support of 28 MLAs to secure victory. The INDIA bloc currently commands the backing of 56 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, exactly enough to win both seats. Of these, JMM has 34 MLAs, Congress 16, RJD four and CPI(ML) two.

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While the alliance has the numbers on paper, the contest could become more complicated if the BJP decides to field a candidate. The BJP-led NDA has 24 MLAs in the Assembly. BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy have already purchased nomination papers. Independent MLA and Jharkhand Democratic Revolutionary Front president Jairam Mahto remains a significant factor. Nathwani's meeting with Soren on Saturday evening has further added intrigue to the election.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc strain widen ahead of key June 8 meet, CPI(M) and JMM protest Congress’s regional moves

The Rajya Sabha negotiations in Jharkhand have unfolded against the backdrop of growing unease within the INDIA bloc, with several allies openly criticising the Congress leadership.

The DMK, one of Congress's key allies in Tamil Nadu, has announced that it will boycott the Congress-convened INDIA bloc meeting. Speaking to IANS, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the party had decided to stay away because “we do not want to be in a place where the Congress is present”.

“The Congress are backstabbers. They stole our work and the sweat and toil of the workers of the DMK party and then switched camps. It is opportunism at its best. It would be an insult to all the DMK cadres if the party participates in, or is seen at, a place where the Congress is a part,” he said.

At the same time, Annadurai indicated that the DMK remained willing to engage with other opposition parties. “We listen to their views on how to go forward and ensure that the common man in the country does not suffer,” he added.

The CPI(M) has also raised concerns over the Congress's conduct, particularly during the Kerala elections. In a strongly worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary M. A. Baby sought clarification over claims made by some Congress leaders that the Left party had an “understanding” with the BJP.

Senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said the Congress, as the largest party in the alliance, had a greater responsibility to maintain unity.

“Any biggest party in a coalition has a key role in holding the front together. But unfortunately, Congress leaders are not showing the required maturity,” he told IANS.

Taking aim at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Mollah said, “If you want to lead, you have to carry everyone along. If you abuse your partners, who will remain with you? Rahul Gandhi criticises CPI-M in one place and DMK in another.”

“If you want to keep these parties together and lead the alliance, you have to represent everyone. Other leaders may say different things, but as the leader of the front, you cannot behave in a way that damages unity,” he noted.

Mollah further argued that Congress needed to show seriousness and the ability to accommodate allies. “One cannot be a leader without these,” he emphasised, adding, “The behaviour of Congress is damaging the alliance.”

Despite the growing friction, around 15 opposition parties are expected to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting. Among those likely to attend are Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are unlikely to attend in person but may join virtually.

However, with key allies expressing dissatisfaction over what they describe as the Congress party's unilateral and overbearing approach, the opposition alliance heads into its meeting facing significant challenges in maintaining unity and presenting a common strategy against the BJP.

Also Read: 'Separation is final': DMK shuts door on Congress, says workers will never accept reunion

(With IANS inputs)