DMK to boycott INDIA bloc meeting on June 8 over the Congress strain

In a major setback to the INDI opposition alliance, the DMK announced on Thursday that it will not attend the grouping’s meeting scheduled in New Delhi on June 8, citing the presence of the Congress party.

The DMK, long considered a key pillar of the INDIA bloc, has been deeply upset with Congress after the latter extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Congress had contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and secured five seats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The party said its cadres remain deeply hurt by what they perceive as Congress’s betrayal.

“In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part,” the party stated.

DMK clarified that while it will skip the meeting, it will continue to raise its voice on national issues concerning the welfare of the country, alongside other participating parties.

Also Read: TVK allots Rajya Sabha seat to Congress in Tamil Nadu, strengthening alliance ahead of June 18 poll

Tamil Nadu elections and blow to DMK-Congress alliance

The DMK-led alliance lost the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Congress was one of the main allies of DMK. With TVK emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, Congress extended support to TVK to help form the government with its five seats.

Earlier, the DMK had also formally requested separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, distancing itself from its longtime ally, the Congress.

Despite the tensions, the DMK remains one of the prominent anti-BJP voices in national politics and has indicated it will continue supporting broader opposition efforts on key national issues.



(With ANI inputs)

