'DMK will raise voice of people as a strong Opposition': Stalin thanks voters

DMK President, M K Stalin, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, while asserting that the party would continue to serve the public as a strong Opposition force.

In a message addressed to voters and party cadres, Stalin said every vote polled in favour of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK was a “precious expression of trust.”

According to the vote count figures available so far, the DMK-led alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, which he described as a reflection of the enduring confidence people have in the party.

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Highlighting the narrow margin between the DMK alliance and the winning front, Stalin pointed out that the difference stood at just 17.43 lakh votes, translating to a gap of 3.52 percentage points.

“This clearly shows the strength of the support base we continue to enjoy,” he noted, underlining that the party remains politically relevant despite the electoral setback.

Calling upon newly-elected legislators of the alliance, Stalin urged them to personally meet voters in their constituencies and convey gratitude.

“In a democracy, the people are supreme. It is for them that we function and engage in politics,” he said, stressing the need for direct public outreach.

Reflecting on the party’s legacy, Stalin said the DMK had experienced both victories and defeats over its long political journey, having ruled Tamil Nadu six times. What matters most, he said, is the preservation of the party’s ideological foundations rather than electoral outcomes.

He also acknowledged the unwavering support of party workers, describing them as the “lifeblood” of the movement, and expressed confidence that their commitment would guide the party forward.

Reaffirming the DMK’s ideological lineage, Stalin said the party would continue to follow the principles of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi.

He assured that whether in power or in Opposition, the DMK would remain committed to safeguarding social justice, language, and regional identity.

“As the Opposition, we will strongly raise the voice of the people and fight for their rights,” Stalin said, expressing confidence that the party would return to power in the future.