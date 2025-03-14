Tamil Nadu Budget: Lashing out at the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu over its fifth state budget, state BJP President K. Annamalai claimed that the state budget presented offers nothing more than "empty” announcements for publicity" and "commits thousands of crores of corruption" every year.

In a post on the social media platform X, Annamalai said, "It is no wonder that the budget released by the DMK every year is so empty, containing nothing but empty announcements for publicity, without fulfilling any election promises, and only committing thousands of crores of corruption."

Annamalai's post on X was accompanied by a photo showing empty chairs, symbolizing what he described as the lack of substance and accountability in the DMK's budget. This comes after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the fifth budget of the DMK government.

Amidst the row over the implementation of the National Education Policy and the implementation of the third language, the state government announced that it would use its own funds for government schools. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his budget speech, made the announcement saying the state government has allocated funds, including salaries of teachers, from its own resources to ensure that the education of government school students remains unaffected, even in the slightest way.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu also mentioned that the government is very strong in the two-language policy despite the challenging situation. Meanwhile, the MLAs of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout at the Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Friday over the alleged Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) scam as the state’s Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, presented the State Budget 2025-26 in the assembly.

After the walkout, AIADMK General Secretary and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, demanded that the DMK government should resign. He also alleged that there could have been over Rs. 40,000 crores of corruption in TASMAC.

