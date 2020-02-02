DMK's Stalin joins hand with Prashant Kishor for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly poll

DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday (February 2) announced that his party has joined hands with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Stalin posted a tweet saying that many young people of Tamil Nadu are joining the DMK under I-PAC's banner to help the party win 2021 Assembly poll and restore the state to its former glory.

"Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!" Stalin tweeted.

Happy to share that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of @IndianPAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 2, 2020

Kishor responded to Stalin's message saying that I-PAC's team in Tamil Nadu will play an important role in helping the DMK win the 2021 Aseembly poll in Tamil Nadu.

"Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership," I-PAC tweeted.

Thanks Thiru @mkstalin for the opportunity. The @IndianPAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership. https://t.co/PXmRLWMrQz — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 2, 2020

Notably, Kishor's I-PAC is also working with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8. The organisation on its website says it helps its partners "set a citizen-centric agenda" and "conceptualize and implement the most effective methods of taking it to the public and gathering mass support".

It may be recalled that Kishor was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday (January 29) for "anti-party activities". Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) decided to expel Kishor a day after he called Nitish Kumar a 'liar' for claiming that former was made the JD(U) vice-president at the direction of BJP leader Amit Shah. It is to be noted that Kishor had been criticising the Bihar CM over the party's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).