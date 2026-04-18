DNA | AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel under fire for shielding sexual abuse accused - Details

A fresh controversy has emerged involving AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel, who has come under criticism for his remarks on a sexual exploitation case. He is a former MP and MLA and currently the Maharashtra unit president of the party. He has reportedly questioned the scale of the allegations.

The case involves a 19-year-old accused, Ayan Ahmed, who was arrested in Paratwada in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused faces allegations of sexually exploiting multiple girls, including minors, and circulating explicit videos on social media. An alleged associate has also been arrested.

In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the remarks of AIMIM leader:

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Given the seriousness of the case, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising several officers to carry out a detailed probe and examine possible wider links.

The controversy intensified after Jaleel’s remarks reportedly downplaying the number of victims, which has drawn criticism from various quarters.

In a separate development, Jaleel also commented on another case involving an accused named Nida Khan in an alleged religious conversion network. He stated that her family is facing distress due to what he described as media scrutiny.