DNA: Analysed 'Rail Jihad', Cyber Security Concerns Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj – As preparations for the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025 gain momentum, concerns over security and emerging cyber threats are casting a shadow on one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. Authorities have heightened security measures amidst fears of potential terror plots, including what is being termed as "rail jihad," while uncovering a large-scale cyber fraud targeting devotees.

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed a significant threats issued by authorities before Kumbh 2025 including potential terror plots targeting the festival, such as 'rail jihad' and rampant cyber fraud schemes.

The Mahakumbh Mela, an event of immense spiritual and cultural significance, is expected to attract over 450 million devotees, with the majority relying on trains to reach Prayagraj. However, intelligence reports and recent incidents have sparked fears of targeted terror activities on the railway network. Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, has issued directives to ensure heightened vigilance:

Surveillance on Social Media: Close monitoring of online activities to detect potential threats.

Spot Checks: Inspections at hotels, dhabas, and crowded areas, including bus terminals and railway stations.

Railway Security: Identification and monitoring of black spots along railway tracks.

Investigations have also linked these incidents to an international toolkit allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror elements. A video intercepted from a known terrorist, Farhatullah Gauri, demonstrated tactics for rail sabotage.

To counter the potential threat, mock drills involving NDRF, SDRF, and disaster management teams were conducted at Prayagraj Railway Station. The area has been fortified with heavy police deployment, increased patrolling, and advanced surveillance systems, including drones and CCTV cameras.

While authorities are addressing physical threats, a digital menace has also surfaced. The Prayagraj Police recently exposed a cyber fraud network exploiting the Mahakumbh for financial gain. Fraudsters created fake websites offering attractive deals for accommodations, VIP services, and other facilities to deceive unsuspecting devotees.