In an exclusive expose on the current situation in Bangladesh, DNA reported disturbing revelations regarding a rising anti-India sentiment fueled by Pakistan. On Thursday, the show highlighted the growing hostility towards India, following a series of incidents that show a deliberate attempt to target Indian products and foster anti-India narratives in Bangladesh.

The latest developments reveal that Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale campaigns against Indian goods, with Pakistani influence at its core. Public burnings of Indian-made products, including sarees, have been organized by political leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

On Wednesday, senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi publicly set fire to sarees bought from India, further intensifying the campaign against Indian products. Rizvi, in front of media cameras, handed the sarees to extremists, who burned them in a highly publicized act.

Simultaneously, anti-India campaigns are rampant on social media, with hashtags like #BoycottIndianProducts trending on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The posts, which spread misinformation about Indian goods, are reportedly linked to Pakistani-backed accounts, further confirming the orchestrated nature of the campaign.

The rising hostility toward India is part of a broader Pakistani agenda in Bangladesh, which seems to be targeting three main fronts. The first victim is the Hindu community in Bangladesh, who continue to face increasing persecution.

Second, Pakistan has been actively helping the Bangladesh military, potentially opening a new front against India. Third, the economic boycott of Indian products is aimed at inflicting financial damage on India.

The situation has raised alarm over Bangladesh's shifting political alignment, with religious extremism gaining ground. Reports indicate that Pakistan has been subtly taking control in the country, especially after the 2021 coup, which saw the fall of secular symbols such as the statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s growing influence is also evident in Bangladesh's security apparatus, where customs checks have been relaxed, making it easier for arms and militants to enter from Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistani diplomats and military officers are reportedly moving freely within Bangladesh, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Today, 53 years after Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, the sacrifices of millions who fought for freedom seem to have been forgotten. The country is now grappling with a new wave of extremism, and a dangerous shift in allegiances, as some factions within Bangladesh embrace Pakistan as a guiding force.