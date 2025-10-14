DNA Analysis: Alliance Discords And Ticket Tensions Deepen Across Parties Ahead Of Bihar Polls

As Bihar heads toward assembly elections, political alliances are facing unprecedented internal discord. Both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan camps are witnessing intense infighting, rebellion, and last-minute negotiations, reflecting what analysts call a “collective discontent” within Bihar’s political landscape.

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 71 candidates, dropping nine sitting MLAs and sparking protests among disgruntled aspirants and their supporters. The party’s list emphasized caste balance, featuring 17 OBC, 11 EBC, and nine women candidates. However, the exclusion of veteran leader Nand Kishore Yadav has surprised many.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing editor Rahul Sinha analysed the alliance discords and ticket tensions deepen across parties ahead of the Bihar polls.

JDU, BJP’s ally, is also battling discontent. Leaders fearful of being denied tickets staged protests outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence. Sources suggest Nitish is miffed over seat adjustments favoring Chirag Paswan’s LJP(R), with at least nine constituencies traditionally held by JDU transferred to Paswan’s camp. The friction recalls the 2020 election when Chirag’s party damaged JDU’s prospects on multiple seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan, too, seat-sharing has become a flashpoint. RJD and Congress remain deadlocked, Congress demanding 65 of the 243 seats while RJD is willing to offer only 60, citing the inclusion of Mukesh Sahani’s VIP party. The disagreement led to a rare incident where Tejashwi Yadav revoked party symbols distributed earlier by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Even as leaders publicly insist that “all is well,” symbolic gestures and poetic barbs on social media reveal otherwise. From RJD’s Manoj Jha to Congress’s Imran Pratapgarhi, political messages are being exchanged in verse, highlighting the uneasy partnership within the opposition bloc.

With just days left for nominations to close, both alliances are struggling to maintain unity — underscoring how, in Bihar’s political laboratory, even friends can become rivals before the ballots are cast.