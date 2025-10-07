DNA Analysis: Bihar Elections 2025, The Real Test Of Equations And Relationships

The upcoming Bihar Assembly election is shaping up to be more than just a political contest. It is also a test of relationships including personal and political. This election season is expected to forge new alliances while straining or even breaking old ones.

Even before the polls were announced, cracks began to appear within the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. His elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has floated a separate party and announced he will contest independently. Meanwhile, Lalu’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has in recent days displayed open defiance against her younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tensions are also evident in opposition negotiations. Congress is demanding more seats than the 70 it contested last time, but Tejashwi is reluctant to concede beyond 60, creating friction in the RJD-Congress partnership.

On the other side, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s relationship with LJP chief Chirag Paswan is also under scrutiny. Their fallout during the last election still casts a shadow, raising the question of whether Kumar will reconcile with Paswan or let past bitterness linger.

Within the NDA, relations between Dalit leaders Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi remain strained, as both have frequently traded barbs in recent weeks. At the same time, new dynamics are unfolding between Chirag and his uncle, Union minister Pashupati Paras, who has now indicated support for Chirag’s chief ministerial ambitions.

Outside the main alliances, political strategist Prashant Kishor has kept equal distance from both NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, in case of a hung assembly, Kishor could emerge as a decisive player.

Similarly, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is yet to find firm footing. Despite his attempts to align with RJD, the overtures have been rebuffed, leaving questions about where his party’s loyalties may lie.

As Bihar gears up for polls, it is clear this election will not only decide power but also redefine relationships at every level.

