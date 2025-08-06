DNA Analysis: BRICS Alliance Stands Firm Against US Pressure: Trump’s Trade War Met Resistance - And Lula Is Leading It

From consumer goods to the pharmaceutical sector, every assessment indicates that Trump's excessive tariffs on India will ultimately harm the United States. However, Trump remains firm on increasing tariffs. The reason is clear: for Trump, these tariffs are not just an economic issue but a weapon for blackmailing.

The first target of this strategy is Russian oil, and the second is the BRICS alliance standing against America. One member of BRICS today gave Trump a tough message—Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In today's DNA, we analysed the strong defiance shown by BRICS members, particularly Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who openly rejected any negotiations with Trump and characterized his approach as mere intimidation rather than dialogue.

In a speech, Brazil’s president said, “I will talk to Xi Jinping, I will send an invitation to India’s Prime Minister Modi, and if Putin were able to travel, I would invite him too. But I will not talk to Trump because he does not want to talk—he only wants to threaten.”

Why did Brazil’s president use such strong words against Trump? The reason lies in the harsh tariffs Trump has imposed on BRICS members. Russian oil is merely an excuse; Trump’s real goal is to weaken the BRICS group to maintain Western dominance in the world.

To understand why Trump harbors such animosity towards the BRICS coalition, one must look closely at the key decisions made at the last BRICS summit.

At the summit held in Brazil, the first decision was that BRICS members will conduct trade in their own currencies in the future, which directly threatens the influence of the US dollar over a large part of the world. The members also agreed to establish a BRICS Bank similar to the World Bank. If such a financial institution comes into existence, it will reduce the importance of Western-backed institutions like the World Bank.

Additionally, BRICS members decided to increase strategic cooperation to combat terrorism and terror-supporting countries. Should this happen, a significant part of Asia and Africa could pose an organized strategic challenge to the United States and its Western allies.

For these reasons, Trump is determined to force BRICS members to bend and create divisions within the alliance. While tariff threats have made 34 countries yield, Trump has been unable to make BRICS’s key members—India, China, Russia, and Brazil—budge at all.