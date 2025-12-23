DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?

Fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal over allegations of selective police action during protests, with critics questioning whether law enforcement responds differently based on the identity and cause of demonstrators.

The debate intensified after Hindu organisations staged protests in Kolkata against the killing of a Hindu youth, Deepu, in Bangladesh. The protesters sought to submit a memorandum at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, condemning violence against Hindus across the border. During the protest, West Bengal Police intervened and carried out a lathi charge, triggering widespread criticism.

Visuals from the incident showed saffron-clad sadhus and common citizens being stopped and allegedly beaten by police personnel. One image that drew particular attention depicted a Hindu monk with folded hands, appealing to police officers moments before the lathi charge. Critics argue this symbolised a peaceful demonstration that was met with force.

Opposition voices have contrasted this police action with earlier protests in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Between March and October this year, multiple demonstrations were held in support of Gaza, during which traffic disruptions, sloganeering, and disturbances were reported. However, no lathi charge was carried out during those events.

Similarly, during protests against the Waqf Amendment law in April, violent incidents were reported across districts such as Murshidabad, Bhangar, and Amta in South 24 Parganas. Police vehicles were vandalised, and stones were allegedly hurled at personnel, yet police action was widely seen as restrained. In several instances, law enforcement was accused of remaining passive despite damage to public property.

Critics also cited the August “Nabanna Abhiyan” protest in Kolkata, where police used batons against demonstrators, as another example of what they describe as inconsistent enforcement.

These contrasting incidents have fuelled allegations that the state government and police act with a “selective lens,” responding harshly to protests against violence targeting Hindus while showing leniency towards other groups. The West Bengal government, however, has not officially responded to these allegations.

The issue has now become a flashpoint in the state’s political discourse, raising broader questions about neutrality, equal application of law, and the right to peaceful protest in a democracy.