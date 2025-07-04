In a development that has sparked outrage across India, a video has surfaced showing fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya partying together in London, thousands of kilometers away from New Delhi.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analyzes the details behind the viral video of fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya partying in London.

The viral video, posted on Lalit Modi’s Instagram account, shows the two men—both facing serious charges of corruption and financial fraud in India—enjoying a lavish party with around 310 guests and singing along to the song “I Did It My Way.” Famous cricketer Chris Gayle was also present at the party.

Modi posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “I did it my way. This video will spark controversy, but that’s what I do best.”

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, is being viewed as a direct taunt to Indian law enforcement agencies, who have been unable to extradite the duo due to complex international legal procedures.

By posting this video, Mallya and Modi seem to be conveying that no action can be taken against them, echoing the next line of the song: “I did what I had to do.” First, commit corruption, then flee the country, and finally, party in London with the proceeds.

This video mocks millions of Indians who are unable to pay their EMIs each year due to job loss, illness, or other reasons. When this happens to ordinary people, banks declare them defaulters, ruin their CIBIL scores, and deny them loans. Yet, Vijay Mallya absconded with ₹9,000 crore of public money.

According to a report, 75% of Indians do not have an emergency fund to pay EMIs in case of difficulties. Sixty-eight percent of borrowers are at risk of defaulting at any time.

Today, if a bank account falls even one rupee below the minimum balance, the bank immediately imposes a penalty. Now, consider this: the amount of money involved in the corruption by these two fugitives—who are seen partying in the video—is equal to the annual income of 478,234 Indians earning an average of ₹20,000 per month. This statistic is shocking. After hearing this, India’s agencies must take action so that fugitives like Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are no longer able to party or sleep peacefully.