Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001428https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-analysis-how-delhi-s-toxic-air-is-forcing-high-package-professionals-to-quit-job-3001428.html
NewsIndiaDNA Analysis: How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Analysis: How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job

In today’s DNA, Zee News anchor Pratyush Khare analysed how Delhi’s toxic air is forcing high-package professionals to quit job.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Analysis: How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job

Delhi’s toxic air is no longer just a public health concern but it is now forcing tough career decisions. In a striking example of how severe pollution has become in the national capital, Rajkumar Bafna, the Finance Head of a major pharmaceutical company based in Delhi, has resigned from his post, citing rising pollution levels as the sole reason.

Switching jobs is common in the corporate world, but Bafna’s case stands out because of the reason behind his decision. In his resignation email, he clearly stated that due to the continuously worsening pollution in Delhi, he was stepping down from his position and requested to be relieved at the earliest. Despite repeated attempts by the company to persuade him to stay, Bafna remained firm in his decision.

This resignation highlights a much larger concern. Delhi-NCR is home to over 10 lakh small and large companies, and more than 45 lakh people work in Delhi’s organised sector alone. These are formal jobs governed by rules, contracts, and offer letters. Yet, even high-paying positions are losing their appeal as living conditions deteriorate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Today’s full episode:

 

On one hand, Delhi’s air has become increasingly poisonous; on the other, living in the city is extremely expensive. In Lutyens’ Delhi, land prices have reached up to ₹3 lakh per square foot. In posh areas of Lutyens’ Zone and South Delhi, luxury flats cost anywhere between ₹35 crore and ₹100 crore. But the question remains—what is the value of such wealth when basic breathing becomes a challenge?

Delhi frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted major cities. According to a recent report, pollution causes over 17,000 deaths in the city every year, an average of 45 to 50 deaths daily. Beyond lives, pollution is draining finances as well. Respiratory, lung, and heart diseases are on the rise, and a single pollution-related hospitalisation costs an average of Rs 55,000.

Rajkumar Bafna’s resignation is not just an individual decision, but it reflects the anxiety of millions forced to live and work in hazardous air.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

hand cream
Hand Creams That Turn Dry Hands Into Silky Soft
Technology
Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Accuses Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates; Know Why
Face Moisturizer
Moisturizers That Transform Your Daily Skincare Routine
goa nightclub fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Sent To Judicial Custody Till 9th January
Uttar Pradesh
'When They Will Play, Country Will Flourish': CM Yogi On Youth In Sports
kurta set
Women Kurta Sets That Blend Comfort, Style & Grace
Jammu and Kashmir
High Alert In Jammu & Kashmir Ahead of New Year 2026 As Tourist Rush Peaks
Parliament
Viksit Bharat 2047: Time To Set Minimum Education Criteria For MPs, MLAs?
Road accident
Viral Video: Shocking Accident Caught On Camera In Uttar Pradesh
maracuja fruit
Maracuja: The Tropical Superfruit You Need To Know About