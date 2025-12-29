DNA Analysis: How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job

Delhi’s toxic air is no longer just a public health concern but it is now forcing tough career decisions. In a striking example of how severe pollution has become in the national capital, Rajkumar Bafna, the Finance Head of a major pharmaceutical company based in Delhi, has resigned from his post, citing rising pollution levels as the sole reason.

Switching jobs is common in the corporate world, but Bafna’s case stands out because of the reason behind his decision. In his resignation email, he clearly stated that due to the continuously worsening pollution in Delhi, he was stepping down from his position and requested to be relieved at the earliest. Despite repeated attempts by the company to persuade him to stay, Bafna remained firm in his decision.

This resignation highlights a much larger concern. Delhi-NCR is home to over 10 lakh small and large companies, and more than 45 lakh people work in Delhi’s organised sector alone. These are formal jobs governed by rules, contracts, and offer letters. Yet, even high-paying positions are losing their appeal as living conditions deteriorate.

On one hand, Delhi’s air has become increasingly poisonous; on the other, living in the city is extremely expensive. In Lutyens’ Delhi, land prices have reached up to ₹3 lakh per square foot. In posh areas of Lutyens’ Zone and South Delhi, luxury flats cost anywhere between ₹35 crore and ₹100 crore. But the question remains—what is the value of such wealth when basic breathing becomes a challenge?

Delhi frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted major cities. According to a recent report, pollution causes over 17,000 deaths in the city every year, an average of 45 to 50 deaths daily. Beyond lives, pollution is draining finances as well. Respiratory, lung, and heart diseases are on the rise, and a single pollution-related hospitalisation costs an average of Rs 55,000.

Rajkumar Bafna’s resignation is not just an individual decision, but it reflects the anxiety of millions forced to live and work in hazardous air.