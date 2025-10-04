DNA Analysis: How Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan Split Hamas

US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza has triggered dramatic developments inside Hamas, splitting the group into two factions, with political leaders in Qatar favoring the plan and military commanders in Gaza rejecting it. The Washington Post reported that Trump’s conditions, surrender of weapons, and withdrawal of Hamas fighters from Gaza have divided the organization, once backed by several Muslim nations.

Trump has given Hamas a Sunday deadline to release all hostages, warning of “hellish consequences” if they refuse. His warning comes as Israel continues airstrikes, with at least 20 people reported dead in fresh bombings. Israel has made clear it will not stop until Hamas fully surrenders.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Ragul Sinha analysed how Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan splits Hamas.

Hamas’s official statement rejected the idea of international control over Gaza and demanded complete Israeli withdrawal in one phase. Crucially, it remained silent on the weapons surrender clause. This reflects the longstanding split between Hamas’s political and military wings, a divide that has undermined previous ceasefires in 2008, 2012, and 2014, all of which collapsed due to renewed rocket attacks.

Meanwhile, Trump has approved USD 230 million in aid to Lebanon, including USD 190 million for its army, raising speculation that the US seeks to weaken Hezbollah, Iran’s most powerful proxy. With Hezbollah reducing attacks on Israel in 2025, analysts suggest Trump may be trying to replicate the “divide and weaken” strategy seen with Hamas.

The situation has also highlighted double standards by global powers. While China welcomed Trump’s Gaza plan, it has repeatedly blocked UN proposals to sanction Pakistan-backed terrorists like Sajid Mir and TRF. Similarly, Trump restarted a $500 million counterterror program with Pakistan, despite its record of terror funding.

India, pointing to these inconsistencies, reiterated that “Operation Sindoor” against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will continue until the threat is eliminated, sending a clear message that, unlike others, it will not compromise on its security.

