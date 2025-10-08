DNA Analysis: Munir Deploys Terror Groups In Balochistan Amid Rising Insurgency

Pakistan’s embattled military leadership has devised a controversial new strategy in Balochistan, exposing both its military weakness and deepening reliance on extremist groups. According to media reports, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, unable to contain the rising tide of Baloch insurgency, has handed over the fight to two terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) led by India’s most wanted Hafiz Saeed, and the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISKP).

Recent visuals reveal ISI’s role in brokering an alliance between the two outfits. ISKP commander Mir Shafiq Mengal and LeT’s Nizam-e-Ala Mohammed Ashfaq were pictured together during a meeting reportedly facilitated by Pakistan’s spy agency. Mengal, son of former CM Nasir Mengal, is infamous for leading the “Death Squad” targeting Baloch activists.

Despite such moves, the insurgency has intensified. Baloch fighters derailed Pakistan’s Zafar Express for the seventh time this year, injuring dozens of soldiers. Since March 2025, these attacks have left 25 Pakistani troops dead and more than 70 injured, underscoring Islamabad’s inability to suppress the movement.

Pakistan’s reliance on extremist proxies is not new; in the 1990s, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was deployed in Balochistan but failed against local resistance. Analysts say Baloch society, rooted in traditions rather than religious extremism, has historically rejected such attempts.

Even as Munir turns to terror in Balochistan, his global credibility is sinking. During a recent U.S. trip, Munir was ridiculed for presenting rare earth minerals to Donald Trump “like a salesman.” Reports suggest Pakistan sealed a USD 500 million deal to supply critical minerals to an American firm. Domestically, Imran Khan’s PTI has demanded transparency on this secret agreement.

Further trouble looms as the IMF accused Pakistan of manipulating trade data by $11 billion, warning of harsher loan terms. With mounting insurgency, reliance on terror groups, and economic mismanagement, Pakistan faces a crisis on multiple fronts.