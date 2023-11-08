In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain has taken a deep dive into the ongoing controversy related to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement related to sex education. In this episode of the DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain did a test of the polluted thinking of the Bihar Chief Minister due to which he made obscene and vulgar remarks about women in the Bihar Assembly.

When Nitish Kumar was speaking in the Bihar Assembly, he could not control his emotions while speaking on women's literacy. While talking about the role of educated women in family planning, the Chief Minister became too practical and said such things which cannot be accepted in any civilized society. Not only the language of Nitish Kumar was obscene... his hand gestures... and facial expressions also showed what he was saying was coming out from his heart. Today, Nitish Kumar apologized for his statement and he criticized himself.

Yes, it is true that the chapter on Reproductive Health in NCERT books also mentions the method of family planning which Nitish Kumar mentioned in the Assembly. But the kind of language and body language Nitish Kumar used to express his views comes under the category of crime of obscene language and obscene gestures.

However, any amount of condemnation of Nitish Kumar's statement is not enough because the absurdity and shamelessness with which he has insulted women is not worthy of forgiveness. But those who say this are also saying that even BJP MLAs have been caught watching porn on mobile phones in the assemblies and Nitish Kumar has only given a statement.