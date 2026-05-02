DNA analysis: The cell broadcast system behind India's emergency alerts

India has 1.4 billion people. Most of them carry a mobile phone. Recently, millions of those phones buzzed, screamed, and flashed an alert at the same time. That was not an accident. That siren had a purpose. And every Indian needs to understand what it means. The alert came from India's Cell Broadcasting System, known as CBS. The government built this system entirely within India. Its one job is simple. Warn every citizen at once during floods, earthquakes, or war. The message can reach every phone in the country within seconds. If the alert is meant for a specific area, it reaches every phone within range of that area's mobile towers.

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CBS works differently from a normal message. It does not need your number. It does not need your name. It finds your phone through the tower nearest to you. The siren sound and strong vibration are built into the alert so that no one misses it, even in a noisy room. The system sends warnings in 21 languages, including Hindi and English. If your phone is on Do Not Disturb mode, the alert still comes through. If your signal is weak, the alert still comes through.

Why was the alert sent

The alert was a test. Since CBS was last upgraded, new phones and new SIM cards have entered the market. The government wants the warning to reach every kind of phone, old or new, budget or premium. Once all tests are complete, India's one nation, one alert system will be fully operational.

This system has already saved lives. In 2023, Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat. It was a severe storm. CBS sent a warning to 3.2 crore phones in just 10 seconds. Because people received the warning in time, not a single life was lost in the affected area. In 2024, severe floods struck Kerala. Alerts were sent to phones across the region. That warning saved 5 lakh people.

You may now ask a fair question. If this system was already working, why was it being tested again? The answer is technology. Every year, new phones and new SIMs arrive in the market. The government wants CBS to work on all of them without exception. That is why upgrades were made. That is why the test was necessary.

From ancient warning systems to modern mobile alerts

Israel uses the same kind of system. During the Gaza conflict, you saw it on your screens many times. The moment a missile was detected, every phone in range sounded an alarm. Israeli citizens ran to shelters or bunkers within seconds. The system worked because the warning reached every person directly. No one had to watch television or check a news app. The phone in their hand became the alarm.

This idea is not new. Ancient civilisations had their own mass warning systems. The Roman Empire used fire. When an enemy approached, soldiers lit fires on hilltops. At night, people saw the flames. During the day, they saw the smoke. Both told the same story. Danger is coming.

Ancient India had its own model. Chanakya designed a flood-warning system called Daivm Vyasan. Watchers were posted at riverbanks around the clock. The moment water levels rose beyond a safe point, they beat drums. At the same time, fast runners were sent toward populated areas to spread the warning on foot. Local administrators then directed people to move to higher ground. Chanakya also made it compulsory for people living near rivers to keep a small boat at home. Even if someone missed the drums and the runners, the boat gave them a chance to survive.

The method has changed completely. The idea has not moved an inch. Centuries ago it was drums on a riverbank and fire on a hill. Today it is a siren in your pocket.

If your phone did not receive the alert, there is a simple fix. Open your phone's Settings. Scroll down to Safety and Emergency. Tap on Wireless Emergency Alerts. Switch on Allow Alerts. That one change ensures the next warning reaches you.

The CBS alert is not just a message. It is a lifeline. Treat it seriously. Because the next time that siren sounds on your phone, it may not be a test.

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