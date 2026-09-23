/DNA Analysis: Can weight-loss drugs cause vision loss? What US patients allege

Weight-loss and diabetes drugs are facing increased scrutiny in the United States after patients alleged that they lost their eyesight following the use of GLP-1 medicines. Complaints filed in a federal court in Pennsylvania have raised questions about a rare eye condition known as NAION and whether drugmakers adequately warned patients about the potential risk before they began treatment.
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GLP-1 medicines have become an important part of diabetes and weight-loss treatment worldwide. However, a growing number of complaints filed in the United States have placed their potential impact on eyesight under the spotlight.
According to reports, hundreds of complaints have been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Patients allege that they suffered vision loss after taking GLP-1 medicines and have sued the companies that manufacture the drugs.
The lawsuits claim that patients were not adequately warned about a possible risk to their eyesight before starting treatment. Drugmakers, however, have rejected the allegations. According to reports, 216 cases are currently pending before the court.
GLP-1 refers to a class of medicines used to treat diabetes and obesity. Popular drugs in this category include Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, Rybelsus, Victoza, and Saxenda.
While many of these medicines were initially developed to help manage blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, they are also widely prescribed for weight management because of their ability to reduce appetite and support weight loss.
The ongoing court cases have drawn attention to a serious eye condition known as NAION, which some patients claim developed after using these medicines.
NAION, or non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy, is a condition that affects the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain.
Often described as a type of "eye stroke," NAION occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced or interrupted. This can result in sudden vision loss, usually in one eye, and in some cases the damage may be permanent.
Because the condition can have lasting consequences, reports of a possible link between NAION and GLP-1 medicines have attracted significant attention.
The patients involved in the US lawsuits allege that they developed serious eye problems, including vision loss, after taking GLP-1 medicines.
Their allegations go beyond the reported side effect itself. They also claim that drugmakers were aware of a potential risk but failed to provide sufficient warnings on product labels or in the prescribing information supplied with the medicines.
The companies have denied these allegations, and the claims remain before the court. No final decision has been reached.
The developments in the United States are also relevant to India, where GLP-1 medicines are increasingly being prescribed for both diabetes and weight management.
India is home to around 13 crore people living with diabetes and more than 25 crore people affected by obesity. As a result, demand for these medicines has been rising steadily.
According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities, nearly 2.75 lakh people in India currently use GLP-1 drugs. The domestic market for these medicines is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,900 crore.
Given their growing popularity, the US litigation has prompted questions among Indian patients and healthcare professionals about the safety profile of these drugs.
The allegations made in the US lawsuits should not be interpreted as proof that GLP-1 medicines cause vision loss in everyone who takes them.
A senior endocrinologist who spoke to DNA said that while there may be a risk associated with GLP-1 medicines, the overall risk ratio appears to be low. The doctor stressed that patients should remain vigilant and use these medicines only under proper medical supervision.
This advice is particularly relevant for people considering weight-loss medications without consulting a healthcare professional. Like any prescription medicine, GLP-1 drugs should be taken only on the advice of a qualified doctor who can assess the potential benefits and risks.
The ongoing litigation in the United States has focused attention on two key questions: whether there is a link between GLP-1 medicines and NAION and whether patients received adequate warnings about any potential risk before starting treatment.
For patients, the most important takeaway is not to start, stop, or alter these medicines without consulting a doctor. Medical supervision remains essential, especially when these drugs are being used to manage diabetes or support weight loss.
As the court cases continue and more evidence emerges, patients should rely on professional medical advice rather than making treatment decisions based solely on headlines or ongoing litigation.
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