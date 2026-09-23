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DNA Analysis: Can weight-loss drugs cause vision loss? What US patients allege

In today's episode of DNA,  Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinh explains reports about weight-loss injections causing sudden eye damage and what patients in India need to know.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
DNA Analysis: Can weight-loss drugs cause vision loss? What US patients allege
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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