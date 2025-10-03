The Taliban government’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is set to visit India, marking the first such trip since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. While celebrations erupted in Pakistan when the Taliban captured Kabul, Islamabad has historically sought to limit direct India-Afghanistan engagement. Muttaqi’s visit has sparked concern in Pakistan, particularly because Afghanistan shares borders with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provinces rife with separatist movements and ongoing conflict with the Pakistani military. This development could have significant strategic and security implications for Islamabad, given India’s growing diplomatic and economic ties with Kabul.

In today’s DNA episode, we will analyse the situation and decode what this visit means, along with its potential impact.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UNSC Waiver For Muttaqi

The United Nations Security Council has granted Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi permission to travel to India. Since the Taliban government is not formally recognized by the UN, his international travel had been restricted.

- This visit could have happened earlier, but when Pakistan held the UNSC presidency, it blocked permission for Muttaqi’s India trip. - Now, thanks to India’s diplomatic attempts, Muttaqi has received a temporary waiver from international travel restrictions. - He has been cleared to visit New Delhi between October 9 and 16. - During his visit, he will meet India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. - This will be the first India visit by a Taliban leader since their takeover in Afghanistan.

Why Pakistan Views the Taliban Foreign Minister’s Visit as a Threat

Now the question arises, why does Pakistan perceive growing ties between India and Afghanistan as a major threat?

- Pakistan sees India’s engagement with the Taliban as a direct challenge to its own regional influence. - The Taliban views closer engagement with India as a way to reduce dependency on Pakistan. - Afghanistan has shown interest in using Iran’s Chabahar Port for trade, a project developed by India. This provides Kabul an alternative trade route, bypassing Pakistan. - Such moves weaken Islamabad’s economic and strategic clout in Afghanistan. - Pakistan also accuses Afghanistan of providing shelter to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, who continue attacking the Pakistani military and demand Shariah law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. - A stronger Afghanistan with India’s support could worsen Islamabad’s challenges in this restless province. - Pakistan further alleges that Afghanistan assists the Baloch Liberation Army fighting for independence in Balochistan, raising fears that India-Afghan cooperation could further inflame insurgency there.

Refugees and Rising Tensions

The refugee crisis is another flashpoint. Pakistan’s move to deport Afghan refugees has strained ties with Kabul. After India’s successful Operation Sindoor, the Taliban openly backed New Delhi while rejecting Pakistan’s claims that Indian missiles had fallen in Afghanistan. The Taliban had also held Pakistan accountable, indirectly, while condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

Soon after Operation Sindoor, on May 15, 2021, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone call with Muttaqi, the first minister-level contact since 2021. During the call, Jaishankar praised the Taliban for condemning the Pahalgam attack and underlined India’s “traditional friendship” with the Afghan people.

Now, as Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi prepares to visit India, talks are expected to focus on India’s development projects in Afghanistan. However, Pakistan fears that this visit could result in a secret India-Afghan agreement, one that could directly impact its geography and worsen the unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Police Cite Alcohol-Influenced Car Accident In Journalist Rajiv Pratap’s Death Investigation