Bangladesh has recently witnessed a surge of radical violence, with what critics describe as the selective silence of global human rights champions. Incidents targeting Hindus, journalists, and institutions have raised serious questions about ideological hypocrisy at the international level.

Radical elements in Bangladesh have been accused of glorifying Sharif Usman bin Hadi, a known anti-India extremist. The controversy intensified after the US Embassy in Bangladesh posted a tribute to Hadi, despite his alleged role in fuelling instability and promoting radical ideology. This has drawn criticism, especially as Western leaders have repeatedly called for unity against Islamic terrorism.

At the same time, violence against Hindus has escalated. In Mymensingh district, Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly beaten to death by a radical mob and later set on fire in public. However, Western nations that condemned attacks on media houses in Dhaka, including arson at Prothom Alo and The Daily Star offices, remained silent on the killing of a Hindu civilian. Critics argue this reflects a selective approach to human rights and humanitarian values.

Amid this backdrop, questions are being raised in India over cricketing ties with Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board recently paid tribute to Sharif Usman bin Hadi, who had earlier released a so-called “Greater Bangladesh” map that included India’s northeastern states. This gesture has sparked outrage among Indian social media users and nationalists.

The debate has intensified following the IPL auction, where Kolkata Knight Riders bought Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore. Critics question why Indian franchises and the BCCI continue to engage with Bangladeshi players when anti-India sentiment appears to be gaining ground across the border. Past controversies involving Mustafizur's liking of anti-India posts on social media have also resurfaced.

Many now argue that India should reassess its cricketing engagement with Bangladesh and consider placing national interest above sporting diplomacy, asserting that those who support anti-India ideology must face consequences similar to global bans imposed on extremist sympathisers.