As Russia and the United States measured strength over Venezuela, China introduced what it calls a sixth-generation fighter jet, presenting the aircraft publicly for the first time. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) described the new J-36 as a dual-role platform capable of operating as both a fighter and a bomber.

According to Chinese officials, the aircraft features an all-internal structure designed to minimize radar signature, making detection by enemy radar claims to be nearly impossible. The J-36 is reported to reach speeds of Mach 2.5, placing it among the world’s fastest fighters, and China asserts boasts an outstanding operational range of 6,000 kilometers.

PLA sources also claim the J-36 can detect adversaries from up to 400 kilometers away. The jet’s first test reportedly occurred in 2022, and Chinese authorities now say it has reached operational readiness.

Skeptics point out a pattern in Chinese defense disclosures: sophisticated systems are often presented with grand claims. Despite high-profile demonstrations, many “Made in China” military platforms have yet to prove themselves fully in operational conditions. Observers recall the FH-97 drone, showcased in 2022 as more than an unmanned vehicle—described then as an unmanned fighter. Chinese experts subsequently acknowledged integration problems, saying the FH-97 is not yet fully linked into PLA communications systems. Real-time testing of the drone has not been completed, and it has not been deployed in any conflict, raising questions about its combat readiness.

Analysts caution that the FH-97 becomes easier to detect at higher altitudes, challenging its stealth claims. China’s larger reputation for over-promising on military equipment has limited the export market for its weapons to smaller states. Independent verification of the J-36’s capabilities remains essential before global assessments shift significantly.