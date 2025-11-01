Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decoded China’s claimed sixth-generation fighter jet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As Russia and the United States measured strength over Venezuela, China introduced what it calls a sixth-generation fighter jet, presenting the aircraft publicly for the first time. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) described the new J-36 as a dual-role platform capable of operating as both a fighter and a bomber.

According to Chinese officials, the aircraft features an all-internal structure designed to minimize radar signature, making detection by enemy radar claims to be nearly impossible. The J-36 is reported to reach speeds of Mach 2.5, placing it among the world’s fastest fighters, and China asserts boasts an outstanding operational range of 6,000 kilometers.

PLA sources also claim the J-36 can detect adversaries from up to 400 kilometers away. The jet’s first test reportedly occurred in 2022, and Chinese authorities now say it has reached operational readiness.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

Skeptics point out a pattern in Chinese defense disclosures: sophisticated systems are often presented with grand claims. Despite high-profile demonstrations, many “Made in China” military platforms have yet to prove themselves fully in operational conditions. Observers recall the FH-97 drone, showcased in 2022 as more than an unmanned vehicle—described then as an unmanned fighter. Chinese experts subsequently acknowledged integration problems, saying the FH-97 is not yet fully linked into PLA communications systems. Real-time testing of the drone has not been completed, and it has not been deployed in any conflict, raising questions about its combat readiness.

Analysts caution that the FH-97 becomes easier to detect at higher altitudes, challenging its stealth claims. China’s larger reputation for over-promising on military equipment has limited the export market for its weapons to smaller states. Independent verification of the J-36’s capabilities remains essential before global assessments shift significantly.

