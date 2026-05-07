DNA Decodes Agni-6: The missile that can put entire world within India's reach

One year ago, India sent a clear message to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. That message came through BrahMos missiles. It said that if terrorism is supported from Pakistani soil, then no place in Pakistan is beyond India’s reach. Now, one year later, India is preparing to send an even bigger message. This time, the message is not only for Pakistan but for every possible adversary in the world. That message is called Agni-6.

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On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, two major signals suggested that India may soon test its most powerful missile ever. The first signal came from an official BJP social media post. The post claimed that Agni-6, with a strike range of more than 10,000 kilometres and MIRV technology, is ready to create history. It also said the missile would make India’s security much stronger and place the country among the world’s most powerful nations.

The second signal came through a NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, issued for the Bay of Bengal region from May 6 to May 9. Such notices are often released before missile tests or major military exercises. Because of the timing, many analysts believe India may be preparing for an Agni-6 test.

This belief became even stronger after a recent statement by DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat. Just a week ago, he said that DRDO is fully ready to test a missile with a range of more than 10,000 kilometres. According to him, only government approval is pending.

Pakistan reacted quickly after this statement. Islamabad launched a propaganda campaign, showing how seriously it views the Agni-6 project. Pakistan’s most advanced missile, Shaheen-3, has a range of around 2,750 kilometres. India already has Agni-5, which can strike targets up to 7,000 kilometres away. But Agni-6 belongs to a completely different category.

MIRV and MaRV tech explained in simple

What makes Agni-6 so important is not only its long range but also its advanced technology. The missile is expected to carry MIRV technology, which stands for Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles.

This means a single missile can carry several nuclear warheads at once. The missile first carries these warheads into space. Then the warheads separate and travel toward different targets. In a single launch, multiple cities or military bases can be attacked at the same time.

These warheads return to Earth at hypersonic speeds, between Mach 20 and Mach 24. That means they travel 20 to 24 times faster than the speed of sound. At such speeds, interception becomes extremely difficult for any modern air defence system.

Agni-6 is also expected to use MaRV technology, or Manoeuvring Re-entry Vehicles. Unlike traditional warheads, MaRV warheads do not travel in a straight line during descent. They can change direction suddenly, zigzag, and avoid interceptor missiles. Because of this, experts believe stopping an Agni-6 strike would be extremely difficult.

Reports also suggest that India may later develop a submarine-launched version of Agni-6. This would allow India to deploy the missile deep inside the oceans, making it hidden and difficult to destroy before launch.

This is an important part of nuclear strategy known as second-strike capability. In simple terms, even if an enemy attacks India first, India would still be able to retaliate with devastating force. This capability acts as a strong deterrent against any first strike.

At present, only a few countries possess MIRV-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles. These countries include the United States, Russia, China, France, and Britain. If Agni-6 becomes operational, India will join this exclusive group.

With a range of 10,000 to 12,000 kilometres, Agni-6 would place almost the entire world within India’s strategic reach. All of China would fall within range. Europe, Africa, Australia, and even parts of North America could also come under its reach.

India's drone force and future military strategy

At the same time, India is also rapidly strengthening its drone warfare capabilities. On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India announced the creation of a dedicated Drone Force.

Around 50,000 soldiers are currently being trained for drone operations. Over the next three years, 15 advanced drone training centres will be established. These centres will use virtual reality systems to simulate real combat situations.

By 2027, the Indian Army plans to equip each of its 14 corps with thousands of drones. Altogether, the Army aims to build a network of nearly 100,000 drones.

Every battalion has already started deploying Ashni Platoons. These are specialised drone units made up of 20 to 25 soldiers trained in surveillance and attack missions. India has also formed a new Bhairav Battalion, where every soldier is trained in drone warfare.

In the future, border forces such as the BSF and ITBP are also expected to become part of this drone network.

India’s progress in domestic drone manufacturing has also been significant. In 2015, only 15 percent of India’s military drones were made within the country. Today, that number has risen to 72 percent.

These indigenous drones can carry out surveillance, drop grenades, perform kamikaze attacks, and destroy enemy bunkers and vehicles.

One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s strategic message appears stronger than ever. BrahMos delivered a warning to Pakistan. Agni-6 is meant to demonstrate India’s growing global reach and deterrence capability.

Also Read: 'We've identified terror camps across LoC': Indian Army warns Pakistan of deep strikes on 'Op Sindoor' anniversary