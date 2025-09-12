DNA Decodes | Asia Cup 2025: Should Team India Boycott Match Against Pakistan?

Pakistan continues to send terrorists into India to spread violence, and yet preparations are underway for a cricket match with that very Pakistan. In just 48 hours, 2200 kilometers away in the UAE, India and Pakistan will face each other on the cricket field for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

But the question arises, should India play cricket with a country accused of orchestrating the killing of 26 innocent Indians in Pahalgam just because of their religion?

The sentiment in the country is strong. Playing a match with Pakistan, after such an attack, is being seen as rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims’ families. Our stand is clear: India should participate in the Asia Cup, but should boycott the match against Pakistan. The decision now rests with the Indian cricket team and management because the nation believes blood and cricket cannot go hand in hand.

Why not cancel the Asia Cup?

Two months ago, India refused to play in the World Legends League against Pakistan in England, citing the same reason, the nation's emotions. Cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan stood by this sentiment and declined to play Pakistan. Even today, Harbhajan maintains that India must not play against Pakistan.

So why play now in the UAE? If the World Legends League match could be canceled, why not in the Asia Cup? The government has already shut the airspace, trade, and visas for Pakistan. Pakistani artists are banned in India. Then why allow cricket to open doors?

Adding to the controversy, Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav recently shook hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, the same person who once threatened India with a nuclear attack. This has raised fresh outrage. Pakistan continues its anti-India stance, and former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s provocative remarks against Indian fans and players have only worsened sentiments. Social media is buzzing with backlash, mocking Afridi with sharp posts and parody accounts.

Wounds Of Pahalgam Victims Still Fresh

The core issue remains: India is preparing to play cricket with Pakistan while the wounds of Pahalgam victims are still unhealed. For many, this symbolizes ignoring the sacrifices of innocents and the ongoing battle against terror. Just as India refused to play in the Legends League, many believe Team India should now refuse to face Pakistan even in the Asia Cup.

There is also the financial angle. India-Pakistan matches generate massive revenue, up to 30% of which goes to the PCB. In 2023, Pakistan earned nearly Rs 100 crore from the Asia Cup. A boycott from India would financially cripple Pakistan Cricket. But BCCI maintains that this is not a bilateral series, but part of an international ICC tournament, and obligations must be honored.

Meanwhile, the political debate in India has heated up, with leaders jumping into the issue for political mileage through hashtags and statements. But common citizens insist this is beyond politics, it is about national sentiment.

The question is clear: should India honor the emotions of its people and boycott the Pakistan match in the Asia Cup? The nation believes the answer must be yes.

