DNA Decodes: Border Clashes Expose Islamabad’s Military Embarrassment Despite Superior Firepower

Fresh clashes erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border this week, exposing Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to the Taliban despite its overwhelming military superiority. Fighting broke out early Wednesday at the Spin Boldak and Chaman border crossings, leaving at least 12 people dead and over 100 injured in Afghanistan, and 15 civilian casualties reported on the Pakistani side.

The Taliban accused Pakistan of initiating unprovoked firing and warned that if Islamabad continued to target civilians, it would no longer recognize the Durand Line, the colonial-era border dividing the two nations. Videos released by Taliban fighters showed captured Pakistani posts and seized army uniforms displayed in Afghan towns, a symbolic humiliation for Pakistan’s military establishment.

Despite Pakistan possessing nearly 12 lakh soldiers compared to the Taliban’s 1.1 lakh, along with 3,742 tanks and 387 fighter jets, the Afghan militia has repeatedly forced Pakistani troops into retreat. Analysts say the clashes have shaken Army Chief Asim Munir, who reportedly held an emergency meeting questioning his intelligence wing and sector commanders over their failure to anticipate Taliban attacks.

The conflict is further complicated by the involvement of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has launched six attacks on Pakistani forces in the past week, killing around 40 soldiers. The Taliban government in Kabul, dominated by Pashtun factions, has shown open sympathy for TTP fighters.

Adding to Pakistan’s troubles, fears are mounting that Baloch insurgents operating near the Afghan border could join forces with the Taliban, exploiting cross-border routes for arms smuggling.

For Islamabad, the latest clashes mark a bitter irony, the Taliban it once nurtured to secure “strategic depth” in Afghanistan is now challenging its authority. The images of Taliban fighters flaunting Pakistani army uniforms have turned into a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s faltering control and regional embarrassment.