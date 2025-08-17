DNA Decodes: From Alaska To Washington – Trump’s Plan To End Ukraine War

The much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska has generated intense global debate. The two leaders held a three-hour-long discussion followed by a 12-minute joint press conference. Trump rated the meeting "10 out of 10," raising questions over whether the objectives behind the summit were achieved and if it could pave the way for an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In today’s DNA, we analysed the outcomes of this high-profile meeting, the pressure it places on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and its wider geopolitical consequences for NATO, Europe, and global trade.

Following the Alaska summit, Trump immediately called Zelensky and briefed him for 90 minutes on the substance of his three-hour talks with Putin. Soon after, Trump invited the Ukrainian leader to Washington, with the meeting scheduled for August 18. Trump has made it clear that instead of a temporary ceasefire, he will push Zelensky towards a permanent peace deal with Russia.

Trump has also indicated that once the Washington meeting takes place, he will facilitate direct talks between Zelensky and Putin, setting the stage for what could be a decisive peace summit between Ukraine and Russia.

The White House talks will be their second encounter in six months. Zelensky still remembers his last visit in February 2025, which ended on a bitter note after public disagreements with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. This time, however, the stakes are even higher, with Trump openly stating that "agreement now depends on Zelensky."

The analysis also highlights Ukraine’s fragile economy, its heavy dependence on US and EU aid, NATO’s role, and Trump’s growing scepticism towards the alliance. With over $350 billion already poured into Ukraine by the US and Europe, any shift in American support could dramatically alter the war’s trajectory.

Trump’s warm reception of Putin in Alaska, complete with a red carpet, joint appearances, and symbolic military salutes, has further fuelled speculation of a new understanding between Washington and Moscow. Observers believe Trump may leverage peace in Ukraine for gains in energy, trade, and arms control negotiations, while sidelining NATO.

As the world waits for Trump-Zelensky talks in Washington, the key question remains: Will Zelensky accept Trump’s terms for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, or risk being left isolated by the US?