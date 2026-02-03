DNA decodes: From China debate to ‘yaar’ row - inside Parliament’s two-day standoff

The Indian Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions for the second consecutive day as a heated confrontation erupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on foreign policy, particularly concerning China. The uproar led to multiple adjournments of the House and the suspension of eight opposition MPs.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the government’s foreign policy over the past two days, pointing to tensions surrounding the India–US trade deal on one hand and relations with China on the other. As he began speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, he once again referred to China, triggering sharp protests from the ruling party. The Speaker termed the remarks a violation of parliamentary rules and intervened, following which chaos broke out in the House.

During the exchange, Rahul Gandhi attempted to explain procedural rules to the Speaker. At this point, Congress MP K C Venugopal, seated beside him, used the word “yaar,” which further escalated tensions.

Members of the ruling party objected to the usage, leading to a verbal standoff. What began as a debate on China and Doklam soon devolved into a dispute over parliamentary decorum.

As the disorder intensified, opposition MPs raised slogans and allegedly threw papers towards the Chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion seeking action against the MPs accused of breaching decorum. Subsequently, seven Congress MPs—Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Aujla, Raja Warring, Hibi Eden, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Poddole, Dean Kuriakose—and CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan were suspended for the remainder of the session.

Following the suspensions, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined the suspended MPs in protesting outside Parliament. Congress leaders accused the government of authoritarianism, while members of the ruling party rejected the allegations, asserting that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

The disruptions came at a critical time, as February 2 and 3 were scheduled for discussions on the President’s Address and the Union Budget. Key debates on national security, social justice, youth issues, and budgetary details could not take place.