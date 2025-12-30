DNA Decodes: How ‘Battle of Galwan’ Has Made China Nervous Even Before Release

A Bollywood film that has not even been released yet has triggered unease in Beijing. The trailer of Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, has reportedly caused discomfort within China’s power corridors. The reaction highlights how sensitive the Galwan episode remains for China, even years after the incident.

The film is inspired by the violent confrontation that took place on the night of May 15–16, 2020, in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was the most serious military clash between India and China since the 1962 war. During the hand-to-hand combat, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, including Colonel Santosh Babu.

Though the Battle of Galwan has only released a teaser and not the full film, the trailer alone has drawn sharp criticism from China. An article published in China’s state-backed newspaper Global Times accused the film of distorting facts, presenting a one-sided Indian narrative, and being released at an inappropriate time that could increase tensions between the two countries.

As the debate continues, the Battle of Galwan has already achieved significant attention even before a film reaches theatres.

