Salman Khan is usually in the spotlight during Eid when his films release. But this time, he's making headlines on Diwali. If you're wondering whether his film has released on Diwali, that's not the case. He's being discussed on Diwali because Bajrangi Bhaijaan has sparked a controversy across Pakistan with one of his statements. What is that statement that has turned Diwali into Salman versus Pakistan?

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan appeared together at the Joy Forum 2025 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—a surprise for fans that created uproar in Islamabad. While discussing the business of Indian films in Saudi Arabia, Salman Khan made a remark about Balochistan that divided Pakistan on social media. Half of Pakistan stood with Salman Khan while the other half turned against him—and that half represents Balochistan. Here's the statement that has irked Pakistan.

Salman Khan's Statement:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Today if any Hindi film releases in Saudi Arabia, it becomes a superhit. Not only this, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films are also doing fantastic business here, because people from many countries live and work here. Many people from our country have come here. People from Balochistan, people from Afghanistan, people from Pakistan all work here."

The Bollywood star, known for delivering powerful dialogues on screen, appears to have carried out a verbal surgical strike on Pakistan. He mentioned Balochistan in a manner that suggests he's addressing it as an independent entity. This statement has struck a nerve in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Most Sensitive Issue

Salman Khan has touched upon Pakistan's most sensitive issue. Anti-Pakistan sentiment has been growing in Balochistan, where Baloch fighters have been waging a struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Pakistanis reacted strongly to Salman Khan's Balochistan remark. Already frustrated by ongoing attacks from Baloch fighters on the ground, Pakistanis vented their anger against Salman Khan on social media. The backlash was intense, with many crossing the line in their criticism. Pakistani social media users argued that Salman doesn't understand Balochistan's situation and should stay away from such sensitive matters.

Baloch Citizens Rally Behind Salman

However, Baloch citizens responded differently to the controversy. Salman Khan is receiving significantly more support from Baloch citizens than criticism from Pakistanis. In posts supporting Salman, people of Balochistan expressed that even prominent figures like Salman Khan now recognize that Baloch identity is distinct from Pakistan and that Balochistan could become a separate nation. Many Baloch citizens thanked Salman and expressed hope that their region will soon be free from what they call Munir's army and Pakistan's political establishment.

The Social Media Divide:

Pakistani criticism on one side

Baloch citizen support on the other

Salman's statement has effectively divided opinion on social media, with frustrated Pakistanis on one side and Baloch citizens—who are fighting against the Pakistani establishment on the ground—on the other.

Understanding The Balochistan Conflict

The region has witnessed over 500 attacks targeting the Pakistani Army from January until now. More than 150 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in these attacks.

Key Facts About Balochistan:

Pakistan's largest province by area

Comprises 46% of Pakistan's territory

Home to only 6% of Pakistan's population

Rich in minerals including barite, zinc, chromite, copper, and gold

The conflict centers around these mineral resources. Baloch activists accuse the Pakistani military of exploiting the region's wealth while suppressing local populations. Baloch fighters continue their resistance against what they describe as military oppression. This ongoing tension explains why Pakistanis reacted so strongly to Salman Khan's statement on Balochistan.

Salman Khan once delivered a famous dialogue: "I come in the heart, not in understanding." Given the heated reactions, it's clear that understanding this controversy requires more than surface-level analysis.