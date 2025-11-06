DNA Decodes: India Chooses Its ‘Defence Ally’- Strategic Partnership With Israel Sends Strong Message To Pakistan

In a major strategic development, India has signed a landmark defence agreement with Israel, a move that has reportedly unsettled Pakistan’s military and political establishment. The pact comes shortly after Pakistan signed a defence deal with Saudi Arabia, signaling a deepening of rival alignments in South Asia and the Middle East.

Under the new agreement, India will not only import advanced weapon systems worth nearly USD 15 billion from Israel but will also jointly manufacture around 70 per cent of them under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The deal includes medium-range missiles, long-range rockets, anti-tank systems, and advanced tank protection technologies.

A significant component of this pact is the Rs 5,000 crore deal for the Rampage missile, the same weapon that played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, destroying Pakistan’s Sukkur Airbase and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror camp in PoK. This collaboration marks a new phase in India-Israel defence cooperation, one that directly enhances India’s strike and deterrence capabilities.

Defence analysts point out that unlike Pakistan’s deal with Saudi Arabia, which is primarily financial in nature, Israel’s technological edge gives India a tangible strategic advantage. While Saudi Arabia imports most of its weapons, Israel stands as one of the world’s most advanced defence technology hubs.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized that global geopolitical dynamics are evolving rapidly, making defence cooperation between like-minded nations essential. He highlighted that no country can remain secure in isolation, especially amid growing regional threats.

Historically, Israel has supported India during critical times, from the 1971 war to the Kargil conflict, cementing a partnership built on trust and shared security interests. Experts call this alliance a “Strategic Anchor,” a stabilizing force in turbulent times.