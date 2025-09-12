DNA Decodes | Nepal’s Political Crisis Ends As Sushila Karki Takes Oath As Interim Prime Minister

In a significant turn of events following Nepal’s recent political turmoil, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is officially sworn in as the country’s Interim Prime Minister in a simple ceremony.

This decision comes after the dissolution of parliament, following intense meetings between the army, president Ram Chandra Paudel, and Gen-Z protest leaders. Alongside Karki, Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal, and Balananda Sharma have taken ministerial oaths, marking a new chapter after the Oli government’s exit prompted by the youth-driven uprising.

The appointment puts an end to the political uncertainty that gripped Nepal in the aftermath of the Gen-Z protests, which included a nationwide call for change and demands for transparent governance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Parliament Dissolution and Interim Leadership

The choice of Sushila Karki as Prime Minister had been decided 24 hours ago, but the deadlock on whether parliament should be dissolved delayed her swearing in. Gen-Z and Karki insisted parliament must be dissolved before assuming office, while political parties tried to resist. Eventually, the army chief pressed both the president and the parties, warning that another round of violent protests, like those that led to parliament and Supreme Court buildings being torched, would be impossible to control.

Under mounting pressure, President Paudel finalized the transition. Karki received backing from key figures including Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former King Gyanendra. Public sentiment in Nepal has also welcomed her appointment.

Key Challenges Before Karki

Free and fair elections: Karki foremost task will be ensuring transparent elections, a longstanding concern in Nepal marred by instability and rigging. Strengthening the election commission, ensuring neutral monitoring, and establishing media transparency will be vital.

Curbing corruption: Gen-Z’s protests were rooted in anger against corruption. Karki, known for her anti-graft stance during her judicial tenure, has vowed to ensure rapid legal action against corrupt officials.

Accountability for protest casualties: Karki has already set the condition that those responsible for the 51 deaths during the protests must face justice. Failure to act may leave her vulnerable to Gen-Z dissatisfaction.

Engagement with Gen-Z: Some protestors earlier pushed back against her age, but she now faces the challenge of aligning with youth concerns, education, employment, and social justice, on which their movement was built.

Unemployment: Longstanding joblessness remains central. While Karki’s primary duty is to hold elections, strong steps on job creation could help ease youth anger.

Implications for India

Karki’s appointment also holds significance for India. Her personal and professional ties with India are deep, she completed her Master’s degree in Political Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

She has often spoken of India as a friend, mindful of the role Indian leaders and institutions played in strengthening Nepal.

Border disputes: With her constitutional approach, it is expected Karki may handle sensitive disputes such as Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura with judicial balance, promoting stability in bilateral ties.

Positive outlook on India: Karki has praised Indian leadership and emphasized mutual goodwill, hinting at a more transparent and strong India-Nepal partnership.

Support and cooperation: She acknowledges India’s consistent support to Nepal and has affirmed her readiness to work jointly for Nepal’s development.

At BHU, her alma mater, there is already a wave of cheer. Her rise to Nepal’s top political post is being seen as both a historic development for Nepal and a moment of pride in India.

For Nepal, however, the real test begins now—meeting the demands and high expectations of its restless youth generation.

ALSO READ: Did You Know? Nepal PM Sushila Karki's Husband Hijacked A Plane With A Bollywood Star Onboard For A Heist