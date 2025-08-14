DNA Decodes: PoK, Balochistan Protests On Pakistan’s Independence Day

On Pakistan’s Independence Day, while citizens in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi marked the occasion with celebrations, a markedly different picture emerged from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where anti-army and anti-government slogans resonated through the streets. Several of these slogans were aimed directly at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and have been echoing in PoK’s towns and villages for the past 24 hours.

In today’s DNA, we analyzed the evolving situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Balochistan, where Independence Day has sparked widespread protests against military dominance and demands for freedom.

Visuals from the region show protesters, including children, chanting pointed slogans asking when the people of Pakistan would gain freedom from the military. One slogan referenced “Kasheer Desh,” a local expression for Kashmir, highlighting a growing sentiment among sections of PoK’s population for freedom from Pakistan and integration with Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters allege that the Pakistani Army has kept PoK’s population under its boots for decades, suppressing dissent and denying rights.

The slogans, raised especially on Pakistan’s Independence Day, also referred to Munir’s recent trip to the United States. Protesters accused the army chief of making lofty claims abroad while ignoring the ground realities in PoK, which, they say, the people, even children, clearly understand.

In Balochistan, the day was also observed with demonstrations. Here, too, Independence Day brought displays of discontent, with protesters waving black flags. The province has long seen demands for freedom from Pakistan. Protesters and activists claim that the region suffers from sustained military oppression, where those who speak against the army or government face the risk of being forcibly disappeared.

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch posted on social media, declaring that the “Republic of Balochistan” rejects Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Critics from both PoK and Balochistan argue that Pakistan is still “shackled” not by colonial powers, but by poverty, hunger, unemployment, and, above all, military dominance. They point out that although Pakistan adopted democracy after independence, no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term, with the military seen as the ultimate authority. Currently, they say, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the nominal head of government, real power rests with General Asim Munir, under whose direction national decisions are made. Protesters assert that genuine freedom for Pakistan’s people will only come when these “chains of slavery” are broken.