A historic chapter was added to India’s history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special Rs 100 coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The coin features a grand image of Bharat Mata in a blessing posture on one side, while RSS volunteers are depicted bowing in devotion on the other. The coin, made of pure silver, also carries the RSS motto below the figures, "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama," meaning "all is devoted to the nation, all belongs to the nation, nothing is personal."

Alongside the coin, Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp in Delhi, showing RSS volunteers taking part in the 1963 Republic Day Parad. Speaking at the centenary celebrations, Prime Minnister Modi described RSS shakhas as platforms for character-building, recalling his own days as a volunteer.

Congress Criticises RSS Amid PM Modi’s Tribute

While Prime Minister Modi honoured the RSS for its nation-building work, the Congress party continued its long-standing criticism of the organisation. Congress released a 560-word article and a 66-second video claiming that RSS has historically been anti-national. Analysts say Congress highlighted selective historical passages that suit its narrative, ignoring instances of RSS cooperation with past governments.

Historical Ties Between RSS And Congress

DNA analysis of historical records shows that several Congress leaders, despite ideological differences with RSS, maintained a working relationship with the organisation during critical times:

Pandit Nehru: Though Nehru once imposed a ban on RSS, he invited 3,000 RSS volunteers to participate in the 1963 Republic Day parade, recognising their role during emergency situations.

Indira Gandhi: In 1970, Indira Gandhi issued a postage stamp honouring RSS thinker Veer Savarkar and reportedly maintained cordial relations with RSS leaders. During the Emergency, RSS also provided discreet support to her government.

Lal Bahadur Shastri: In the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Shastri invited RSS chief MS Golwalkar to a strategic meeting, and RSS volunteers supported government initiatives.

Rajiv Gandhi: Rajiv maintained secret consultations with RSS leaders, including Balasaheb Deoras, on policy and electoral matters. The organisation even helped lift restrictions on certain bank accounts during his tenure.

Historical Evidence Contradicts Modern Congress Narrative

These facts suggest that Congress prime ministers historically considered RSS a nationalist organisation and, despite ideological differences, collaborated with it during national crises. Today, however, Congress portrays RSS as anti-national, selectively hiding historical facts that show cooperation and mutual support.

