DNA Decodes: Russia, US In Spotlight As India Gears Up To Dominate Skies With Fifth-Gen Fighter Jets

India is preparing a major step to keep its Air Force at the forefront of aerial combat. To understand this development, it is important to closely follow ongoing discussions within military and strategic circles.

In today's DNA, we analysed the ongoing deliberations around India’s potential acquisition of fifth-generation fighter jets, which could soon transform the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Reports indicate that a significant decision regarding the purchase of fifth-generation fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF) could be made soon. Speculation suggests that after the retirement of the MiG-21 fleet, India may acquire about 40 new fighter jets, all belonging to the fifth generation. Some experts also believe that India will not rely on a single country for this deal, leaving open the possibility of procuring fighter jets from multiple countries.

As interest rises in the possible deal, questions are being asked about which fifth-generation fighter jets will equip the Indian Air Force.

Currently, only two countries have operational fifth-generation jets: Russia, with its Sukhoi-57, and the United States, with its F-35 Lightning, which is part of the air forces of the US and several NATO nations. Acquiring these jets is not considered difficult for India, and there are solid reasons behind this assessment. However, it is important first to understand the special features of both aircraft.

Russia’s Sukhoi-57 is the latest entrant among fifth-generation fighter jets. It is equipped with stealth technology, making it difficult to detect by radar. The Sukhoi-57 has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers and can reach speeds of Mach 2, twice the speed of sound. It is capable of handling up to 9 Gs of gravitational force.

Regarding the potential deal, it is suggested that India may purchase some jets from Russia and some from the United States, which is why the F-35 is also part of the discussions. The F-35’s top speed is Mach 1.6, slightly slower than the Sukhoi-57. Its range is about 1,092 kilometers. The F-35, America’s fifth-generation fighter, also features stealth technology, making it very hard to detect by radar.

India is considered to have the upper hand in this possible deal due to the offers from both Russia and the United States. Russia has offered that if India buys the Sukhoi-57, it will also receive the license for the technology and manufacturing of the Sukhoi-35. On the other hand, the United States has indicated that India could benefit significantly from tariff deals if it purchases the F-35.

Offers have come from both sides, but India will make a well-considered decision. Both the Sukhoi-57 and the F-35 have their advantages and disadvantages. The F-35 is currently in service with nearly 10 navies worldwide, but it has faced several technical issues and crash incidents. Meanwhile, the Sukhoi-57 has seen limited use only in a few instances during the Ukraine war and has not undergone complete testing.

Which deal India will move forward with remains a decision for the government and the Indian Air Force.