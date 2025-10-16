DNA Decodes: Trump’s False Claim On Russian Oil Deal With India Exposed

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the center of controversy after making a false claim involving India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump asserted that Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. However, within hours, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed his statement, clarifying that no such conversation had taken place between the two leaders.

In official statement, the MEA reiterated that India’s energy policy prioritizes affordable prices and secure supply chains, factors that guide its oil imports. Despite US pressure and higher tariffs, India continues to import discounted crude from Russia, which remains significantly cheaper, about USD 63 per barrel compared to $83 from the United States.

Trump’s misleading statements have become routine. According to The Washington Post, he made over 30,000 false or misleading claims during his first term, an average of 21 per day. His recent comment that India changes its prime minister every year was also ridiculed, with experts suggesting he may have confused India with politically unstable Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan finds itself caught in escalating border tensions with Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified attacks along the Durand Line, and reports suggest the fighting resembles “Mossad-style precision strikes,” targeting key Pakistani military posts. Despite possessing superior weaponry, Pakistan’s military appears defensive and anxious, with even Defense Minister Khawaja Asif urging Trump to mediate a ceasefire.

Compounding Pakistan’s woes, its once-powerful terror proxy, Jaish-e-Mohammed, is facing collapse. Following the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, which killed senior commander Rauf Asghar, morale within Jaish has plummeted. Many fighters have deserted, and several have reportedly joined the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to fight against the Pakistani army itself.