DNA Decodes: What Putin’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit Reveals To World

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to Delhi concluded with a strong reaffirmation of India–Russia friendship, at a time when global pressure is rising over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite attempts by several global powers to weaken the partnership, the 23rd India–Russia Summit resulted in 21 major agreements and a roadmap for cooperation till 2030, signalling that the relationship will only grow stronger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin met three times in 24 hours, over a private dinner, bilateral talks, a joint press conference, and at the India–Russia Business Forum. While no major defence deal was announced, the two sides unveiled a wide-ranging set of pacts aimed at boosting bilateral trade and long-term strategic cooperation.

Key agreements include the Economic Cooperation Program till 2030, a push to fast-track India’s FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union, enhanced collaboration in agriculture and fertiliser production, joint initiatives to scale up shipbuilding in India, and the extension of e-tourist visas for Russian citizens, with group visas made free. Both nations also reaffirmed their longstanding cooperation in civil nuclear energy, along with a new partnership in critical minerals to secure rare earth supply chains crucial for EVs, solar, and emerging technologies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Today's Full Episode

Prime Minister Modi also referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling India and Russia strong partners in combating terrorism, and described the bilateral friendship as a “Dhruv Tara” that always shines.

Putin, in turn, highlighted uninterrupted fuel supply to India despite sanctions, announced plans for building India’s largest nuclear plant with Russian support, and set a target to raise bilateral trade from USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion. He emphasised that Russia seeks partnerships across sectors—not just in oil and gas—and pointed to a new transport route linking Belarus to the Indian Ocean.

Putin also evoked cultural ties, recalling how Raj Kapoor’s Awaara shaped Soviet cinema culture—symbolising the enduring warmth between both nations.